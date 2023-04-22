Brown ended with 12 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 24 minutes during Friday's 120-111 win over the Timberwolves in Game 3 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Brown provided the Nuggets with another well-rounded performance Friday, something he has been able to do all season long. While his contributions often go largely unnoticed, Brown has certainly been one of the more savvy additions this season. His ability to defend multiple positions, play as a makeshift ball-handler and score efficiently means he can typically be utilized in any number of situations.