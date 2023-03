Brown provided nine points (2-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals in 20 minutes during Monday's 118-113 win over Toronto.

Brown couldn't buy a bucket Monday, but he was still able to contribute in other ways. Over his last six appearances (all off the bench), the versatile wing is averaging 10.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24.5 minutes per game.