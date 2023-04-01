Brown ended with 16 points (7-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three steals across 37 minutes during Friday's 100-93 loss to Phoenix.

With Denver resting nearly its entire starting five, Brown drew his first start since Feb. 15 and tied his second-highest steals total of the season with three. Despite overall poor shooting, Brown still scored in double figures for a fifth straight game, averaging 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks in 30.4 minutes during that stretch.