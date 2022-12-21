Brown finished with 16 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 105-91 win over the Grizzlies.

With Jamal Murray (knee) sitting out in what was likely a maintenance day, Brown benefited from a nice spike in usage and was able to finish with at least four assists for the fourth straight contest. Brown's scoring and assists outputs will likely be more volatile when Murray and Michael Porter (heel) are back in action, but the 6-foot-4 rebounds well for his size, contributes well in both of the defensive categories and typically shoots well from the field. He'll likely be more of a low-end option in 12-team category leagues once the Nuggets are at full strength, but for the time being, fantasy managers can enjoy Brown's uptick in numbers on the offensive end.