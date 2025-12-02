Head coach David Adelman said he thinks Brown (illness), who is listed as questionable, will play Monday against the Mavericks, Bennett Durando of The Denver Post reports.

Brown is under the weather and feeling "pretty rough," though there's optimism he'll suit up. The 29-year-old guard has yet to miss a game this season, and he's averaged 5.6 points, 3.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 24.4 minutes per contest over his last five outings. His status will be worth monitoring ahead of tipoff at 9:00 p.m. ET.