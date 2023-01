Brown (ankle) will start Sunday's game against Boston, Brendan Vogt of DNVR Sports reports.

Brown was listed as probable due to a sprained right ankle, but it looks like he'll play through the issue and start at point guard in place of Jamal Murray (injury management). In 18 starts this season, Brown is averaging 12.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.6 threes in 33.2 minutes per contest.