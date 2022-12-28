Brown (ankle) won't return to Tuesday's game against Sacramento, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.
Brown injured his right ankle during the first half of Tuesday's contest against the Kings. The guard will presumably be deemed questionable for the second contest of the back-to-back Wednesday versus the Kings.
