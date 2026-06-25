Nuggets' Bryce Hopkins: Heading to Denver

Hopkins was selected by the Nuggets with the No. 49 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Hopkins made stops at Kentucky and Providence before spending his final collegiate year at St. John's. He appeared in 37 regular-season games for the Red Storm in 2025-26, averaging 13.6 points, 6.2 points, 1.9 assists, 0.3 blocks, 1.1 steals and 36.3 percent shooting from deep across 28.8 minutes. The 24-year-old is a capable scorer and defender, though his athleticism might limit his growth as a professional, at least early in his career. The Nuggets are still considered a championship-caliber club, considering the team is made up of veterans Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray, among others. As a result, unless Hopkins exceeds expectations throughout Summer League and training camp, he may not see consistent playing time in 2026-27. Still, with Gordon, Murray and Cam Johnson known for having issues staying off the injury report, Hopkins' services might be needed sooner rather than later.