Hopkins notched 18 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), four rebounds, an assist and two steals across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 128-109 win over the Raptors.

Hopkins delivered the best scoring performance of his young career, capitalizing on increased opportunities in Denver's frontcourt rotation. His efficient shooting and two steals strengthened his fantasy production, while the 28-minute workload was particularly encouraging, though it remains to be seen if it'll be a trend going forward or just an anomaly, as this was just the second time he logged more than 25 minutes in a game. Hopkins remains a speculative option in standard formats until he establishes more consistent playing time and offensive involvement.