Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Available to play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (shoulder) will be available for Friday's game in Portland.
Johnson will continue to play through the shoulder issue and should be available for his usual minutes Friday night. Through the first four games of the season, Johnson is averaging 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 triples per contest.
