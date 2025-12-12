Johnson finished Thursday's 136-105 win over Sacramento with 16 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 33 minutes.

Johnson stepped up in a game where Jamal Murray struggled, and the veteran forward has now scored at least 15 points in six of his last nine appearances. His shooting splits are favorable as well. Over that nine-game stretch, Johnson is scoring 15.6 points per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the floor and 46.3 percent from three-point range. Johnson's overall season numbers might not be encouraging, but it's clear he's left his early-season shooting woes in the past.