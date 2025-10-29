Johnson (shoulder) will play in Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Johnson suffered a minor shoulder injury during Monday's loss to Minnesota and was forced to exit the contest early. However, the 29-year-old has been cleared to suit up and play Wednesday. In two full games this season, Johnson is averaging 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals across 28.5 minutes.