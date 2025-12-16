Johnson notched 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 43 minutes during Monday's 128-125 overtime win over the Rockets.

Johnson has performed better over the past month, though his lack of contributions in other areas of the box remains frustrating for fantasy managers. The sharpshooter has averaged 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.6 three-pointers in 35.9 minutes per contest his last 13 outings, shooting 47.9 percent from deep.