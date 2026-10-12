Johnson delivered 15 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals and an assist in 25 minutes during Sunday's preseason win over the Bulls.

The veteran forward was locked in from downtown as the Nuggets' starting five all played at least 23 minutes in preparation for Opening Night. Johnson has never suited up for more than 66 regular-season games in a campaign as injuries have plagued him since being the 11th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, but he's been a valuable secondary scorer when healthy, averaging at least 12.2 points and 2.0 threes and shooting 39.0 percent or better from beyond the arc in each of the last five seasons.