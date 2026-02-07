Head coach David Adelman said he expects Johnson (knee) to play in Saturday's game against the Bulls, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Johnson hasn't played since Dec. 23 due to a right knee bone bruise but is trending in the right direction Saturday. While the 29-year-old swingman will likely operate under a minutes restriction following the extended absence, his return will leave fewer minutes available for Julian Strawther and Bruce Brown. Johnson is averaging 11.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 30.6 minutes per game across 28 regular-season appearances thus far.