The Nuggets expect Johnson (biceps) to play Monday against the Bulls, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Johnson missed Saturday's clash against the Timberwolves due to a right biceps strain but is continuing to trend in the right direction as Monday's game approaches. Assuming he's cleared before tipoff, he should return to the starting lineup following a one-game absence.

