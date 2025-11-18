Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Expected to return Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nuggets expect Johnson (biceps) to play Monday against the Bulls, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.
Johnson missed Saturday's clash against the Timberwolves due to a right biceps strain but is continuing to trend in the right direction as Monday's game approaches. Assuming he's cleared before tipoff, he should return to the starting lineup following a one-game absence.
