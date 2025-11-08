Johnson posted zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, four assists and one steal over 25 minutes during Friday's 129-104 win over the Warriors.

Johnson's transition to Denver has been a rocky process thus far, as a nagging shoulder injury and poor shooting have compromised his production. He's only scored in double digits twice the season, demonstrating a massive regression at the position once occupied by Michael Porter. With Tim Hardaway and Bruce Brown also vying for playing time, Johnson will need to step up to keep his starting gig.