default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Johnson (biceps) has been cleared to play Monday against Chicago.

It was reported shortly before tipoff that the Nuggets expected Johnson to return to the floor Monday, so this update aligns with what was previously stated by the team. He was averaging 7.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists in his previous five matchups before going down with the biceps injury Wednesday against the Clippers.

More News