Johnson totaled 19 points (6-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 130-127 loss to the Bulls.

After sitting out the Nuggets' prior game Saturday due to bicep soreness, Johnson looked 100 percent healthy in his return as he set new season highs in points and made threes. The 29-year-old wing is struggling to find new role in the offense to begin his first season in Denver, scoring in double digits only four times in his first 12 games while shooting what would be a career-worst 38.9 percent from the floor and 28.9 percent from three-point range. Monday's performance could be a sign that he's starting to get comfortable in his new environment.