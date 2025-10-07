Johnson tallied 11 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot over 20 minutes during Monday's 112-108 preseason win over the Raptors.

It may take some time for Johnson to gel fully with his teammates, as he's now occupying a role previously filled by Michael Porter, who was a mainstay in the offense for six seasons. Johnson brings a slightly different skillset to the table, as his perimeter shooting is a hallmark of his game. He sports a career average of 5.9 three-point attempts per game, which is slightly higher than Porter's work beyond the arc. While he'll still play a complementary role in the offense, he'll being a different dimension to the team as a third or fourth-best offensive option.