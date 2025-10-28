default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Johnson (undisclosed) exited to the locker room in the first quarter of Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Jack Borman of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Johnson checked out with 3:26 remaining in the opening quarter. If he's unable to return, Bruce Brown, Tim Hardaway and Peyton Watson are candidates for an uptick in playing time the rest of the way.

More News