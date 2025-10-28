Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Leaves for locker room Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (undisclosed) exited to the locker room in the first quarter of Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Jack Borman of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Johnson checked out with 3:26 remaining in the opening quarter. If he's unable to return, Bruce Brown, Tim Hardaway and Peyton Watson are candidates for an uptick in playing time the rest of the way.
