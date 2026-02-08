Johnson racked up 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist over 27 minutes during Saturday's 136-120 win over the Bulls.

Johnson was given the green light to return Saturday from a 23-game absence due to a right knee bone bruise. He put together a modest statline, but he also finished second on the Nuggets' with a plus-21 point differential. Johnson will likely have his minutes monitored as he works his way back to NBA-level conditioning.