Johnson logged two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one assist over 15 minutes during the Nuggets' 126-116 preseason loss to the Timberwolves on Saturday.

Johnson made his first appearance in a Nuggets uniform Saturday, though he didn't make much of an impact on the offensive side of the floor. He spent the last two full seasons with the Nets but was traded by Brooklyn to Denver in late June in exchange for Michael Porter and an unprotected 2032 first-round pick. Johnson averaged a career-high 18.8 minutes per game for the Nets last season, but he's expected to take on a more complementary role while playing alongside Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.