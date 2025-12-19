Johnson recorded 19 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one block in 36 minutes during Thursday's 126-115 win over the Magic.

Johnson achieved his first double-double of the campaign as he recorded more than six rebounds in a game for the first time this season. He has retained consistent playing time lately, establishing himself as a regular starter and contributing mainly to the scoring column.