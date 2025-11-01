Johnson finished with nine points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 109-107 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Johnson continued his disappointing start to the season, scoring single digits for the fourth time in the past five games. The fact that he played 31 minutes could be viewed as a positive, having reached 30 minutes only once prior to this performance. Managers will need to exercise patience here, in the hope that he can turn things around as he becomes more familiar with his new surroundings.