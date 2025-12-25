Johnson will be reevaluated in 4-to-6 weeks due to a right knee contusion, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Johnson was diagnosed with a bone bruise in his right knee after the Nuggets' loss to the Mavericks on Tuesday. The estimated timeline means the seventh-year wing will not return until late January at the earliest. Tim Hardaway and Bruce Brown are the top candidates to enter the starting lineup, and Peyton Watson and Julian Strawther should also take on increased roles for as long as Johnson is sidelined.