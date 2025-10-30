Johnson produced seven points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one assist over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 122-88 victory over the Pelicans.

Johnson played through a minor shoulder concern, albeit unproductively. It's been an underwhelming start to his career in Denver, averaging just 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.3 three-pointers in 25.7 minutes per game. While he will almost certainly be better than this moving forward, it appears as though it could be a down season when compared to what he has done in Brooklyn over the past three years.