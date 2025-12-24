Johnson (knee) is expected to miss "some time", Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After leaving Tuesday's 131-130 loss to the Mavericks, the forward has been diagnosed with a bone bruise in his right knee. The Nuggets begin a seven-game road trip with Saturday's matchup in Orlando following Thursday's home tilt against the Timberwolves, and it's unknown if Johnson will be able to return at some point during that swing. With Johnson likely sidelined for at least Denver's next few contests, both Tim Hardaway and Bruce Brown are worthy of roster consideration in most fantasy leagues.