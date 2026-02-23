Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Totals 38 minutes in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson totaled nine points (1-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 38 minutes during Sunday's 128-117 loss to the Warriors.
While the overall shooting line was poor, the minutes are very encouraging from a fantasy perspective. With so many injuries in Denver, Johnson is someone to monitor closely in case he can quickly find his rhythm from the field.
