default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Johnson totaled nine points (1-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 38 minutes during Sunday's 128-117 loss to the Warriors.

While the overall shooting line was poor, the minutes are very encouraging from a fantasy perspective. With so many injuries in Denver, Johnson is someone to monitor closely in case he can quickly find his rhythm from the field.

More News