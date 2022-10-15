Randle was waived by the Nuggets on Saturday, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Randle was likely signed and waived to end up on the team's G League affiliate. Randle played his last NBA action in 2020 and averaged 6.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.6 steals in 20.4 minutes across 41 games for the Magic.
