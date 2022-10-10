Randle signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Nuggets on Monday, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

Randle was waived by the Suns ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, but he'll attempt to compete for a roster spot with the Nuggets late in the preseason. Even if he lands a spot on Denver's roster, he'll likely have to settle for a depth role.

