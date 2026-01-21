site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Another absence coming
RotoWire Staff
Braun (ankle) will not play Thursday against the Wizards.
Braun has been sidelined since Jan. 9 and currently doesn't have a timetable to return. For now, he can be considered doubtful for Friday against the Bucks.
