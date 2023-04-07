Braun totaled 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Thursday's 119-115 loss to the Suns.
Braun filled in as a starter Thursday, joining a host of second-stringers as the Nuggets sat their primary pieces. Having secured top spot in the Western Conference, Braun could find himself on the 12-team radar once again Saturday. He possesses the ability to contribute on both ends of the floor, giving him increased appeal for those still alive in their fantasy leagues.
