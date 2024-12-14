Braun (quadriceps) is available for Friday's game against the Clippers.
Braun has yet to miss a game this season, and he'll keep that streak alive Friday since he's going to suit up despite dealing with a quadriceps injury. Braun has averaged 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game over his last five contests, and he should continue to handle a steady workload as the starting shooting guard alongside Jamal Murray in the Denver backcourt.
