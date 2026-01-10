Nuggets' Christian Braun: Available Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Braun (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Hawks.
Braun will shed his probable tag and make his third appearance following a 23-game absence due to a sprained left ankle. The 24-year-old shooting guard has averaged 4.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in 27.0 minutes per game over his last two outings.
More News
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Expects to play Friday•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Cleared to face Boston•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Questionable with ankle sprain•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Will rest Monday•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Muted effort in return•