Braun (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Hawks.

Braun will shed his probable tag and make his third appearance following a 23-game absence due to a sprained left ankle. The 24-year-old shooting guard has averaged 4.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in 27.0 minutes per game over his last two outings.

