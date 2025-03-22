Now Playing

Braun (foot) is available for Friday's game against Portland.

Braun will suit up for a second consecutive contest after missing Monday's win over the Warriors due to a left foot strain. The 23-year-old has averaged 12.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 three-pointers across 33.4 minutes per game in his last five outings.

