Braun (thumb) is available for Sunday's game against the Clippers.
Braun dealt with a left thumb contusion ahead of Sunday's matchup but will be able to suit up after being listed as probable. He's come off the bench in his last seven appearances and has averaged 6.7 points and 3.3 rebounds in 20.9 minutes per game during that time.
