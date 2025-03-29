Braun (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Jazz.
Braun was listed as probable in the latest injury report due to a left foot strain, but he's received the green light to play and should handle his regular workload in the backcourt. Braun is averaging 15.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game across 13 starts in March.
