Braun finished Saturday's 119-105 victory over the Hornets with 11 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and four steals over 27 minutes.

Braun helped a shorthanded Nuggets team to a win Saturday night with some impressive defensive numbers. The rookie guard set a new career high with four steals while matching his career high in rebounds. Both Jamal Murray (knee) and Aaron Gordon (hip) were out for this game, so the boost in minutes for Braun is likely temporary, but it should be noted that he's racked up 11 steals over his past six contests.