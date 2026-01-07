Nuggets' Christian Braun: Cleared to face Boston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Braun (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Celtics.
Braun missed the second leg of a back-to-back set Monday, but he'll be back in action Wednesday. The guard will once again be under a minutes restriction. He played 24 minutes Sunday.
