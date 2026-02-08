Nuggets' Christian Braun: Cleared to face Bulls
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Braun (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against Chicago.
Braun was previously considered probable, so his availability doesn't come as much of a surprise. He has played in two games since returning from a 12-game absence, playing 26 and 43 minutes, respectively. He's shot 2-for-6 from the field in both outings.
More News
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Probable with ankle sprain•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Good to go vs. New York•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Limited production in return•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Available Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Iffy for Tuesday•