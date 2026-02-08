default-cbs-image
Braun (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against Chicago.

Braun was previously considered probable, so his availability doesn't come as much of a surprise. He has played in two games since returning from a 12-game absence, playing 26 and 43 minutes, respectively. He's shot 2-for-6 from the field in both outings.

