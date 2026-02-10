Nuggets' Christian Braun: Cleared to play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Braun (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.
Braun will shed his probable tag and suit up for Monday's matchup. After missing 12 games due to a sprained left ankle, the Kansas product has averaged 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists across 33.7 minutes in three games since returning to the lineup.
More News
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Probable for Monday•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Cleared to face Bulls•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Probable with ankle sprain•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Good to go vs. New York•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Limited production in return•