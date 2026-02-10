default-cbs-image
Braun (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

Braun will shed his probable tag and suit up for Monday's matchup. After missing 12 games due to a sprained left ankle, the Kansas product has averaged 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists across 33.7 minutes in three games since returning to the lineup.

