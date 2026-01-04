Braun (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Nets.

Braun has progressed enough in his recovery from a significant left ankle sprain to return following a 23-game absence. Per Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today, Nuggets had coach David Adelman told reporters that Braun and Aaron Gordon (hamstring) would both operate under minutes restrictions in their returns, though it remains to be seen whether either of them would be in the starting lineup or come off the bench Sunday.