Nuggets' Christian Braun: Cleared to return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Braun (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Nets.
Braun has progressed enough in his recovery from a significant left ankle sprain to return following a 23-game absence. Per Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today, Nuggets had coach David Adelman told reporters that Braun and Aaron Gordon (hamstring) would both operate under minutes restrictions in their returns, though it remains to be seen whether either of them would be in the starting lineup or come off the bench Sunday.
More News
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Could return during road trip•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Working out at practice•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Out at least six weeks•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Won't return vs Clippers•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Questionable to return•