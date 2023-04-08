Braun will come off the bench for Saturday's game against the Jazz.

Braun will come off the bench with the Nuggets' usual starters all getting the nod. However, he should still see extended run, especially in the second half. Over the past five games, Braun has averaged 9.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 assists in 24.8 minutes.