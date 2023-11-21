Braun closed with 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Monday's 107-103 victory over Detroit.

Braun has continued to provide a spark off Denver's bench, leading all bench players in Monday's contest in scoring and rebounds while finishing as one of three Nuggets with 15 or more points. Braun has reached double figures off the bench in four straight games, tallying at least 15 points in two of those outings.