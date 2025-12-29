default-cbs-image
Nuggets head coach David Adelman said Saturday that Braun (ankle) could return at some point during the back end of the team's ongoing seven-game road trip, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Braun hasn't played since Nov. 12 due to a significant left ankle sprain, but he joined the Nuggets on the road trip and was able to complete a pregame workout prior to Saturday's 127-126 loss in Orlando, per Winge. The fourth-year wing will remain out for Monday's game in Miami and is unlikely to be available for Wednesday's game in Toronto, but based on Adelman's comments, a return in the first week of January would appear to be a realistic outcome.

