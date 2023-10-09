Braun was limited during Monday's practice due to a calf injury, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
The severity of Braun's injury remains unclear, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him held out of Tuesday's preseason contest against the Suns. However, his availability for that contest is to be determined.
