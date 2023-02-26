Braun is probable for Sunday's matchup against the Clippers due to a left thumb contusion.

The issue shouldn't impact Braun's availability, but it may impact his effectiveness. He's played at least 20 minutes in six of Denver's last nine contests (one start) and is averaging 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 23.6 minutes during that stretch.