Braun registered eight points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and one block over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 110-89 loss to the Timberwolves.

No Denver player scored in double digits outside of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, but Braun had a strong performance off the bench, ending two points and one rebound away from reaching a double-double. Braun is widely expected to take a step forward this season after Denver lost several key bench players in the offseason, and he's answering the call to start the campaign. Through five games, Braun is averaging 8.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks across 21.8 minutes per game.