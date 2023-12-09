Braun ended Friday's 114-106 loss to the Rockets with two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and two steals over 14 minutes.

Braun managed just two points in 14 minutes, the fewest he has scored in almost two weeks. He has played fewer than 20 minutes in five of the past six games, struggling to maintain a consistent role. It is unclear what his exact role is moving forward, and the improved play of Peyton Watson only complicates matters. At this point, Braun does not need to be rostered outside of deeper formats.